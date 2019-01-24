× Suspect in custody after police chase in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit on Interstate 70 and through the streets of north St. Louis County.

According to a spokesman with the North County Police Cooperative, a detective pulled over a vehicle for a routine traffic stop at St. Charles Rock Road and Lulu in Wellston. While speaking with the detective, the driver sped off, striking the detective in the process. The detective suffered a knee injury as a result.

The pursuit went through Wellston and onto I-70 and then into north St. Louis City.

The suspect jumped out of his vehicle in the 4600 block of Margaretta. The car, which kept moving, crashed into a marked North County Police Cooperative vehicle and came to a stop.

The suspect attempt to run but was quickly apprehended. Police found two guns, one of which had been reported stolen, along with drugs.

The driver will be charged with assault, fleeing, and multiple gun and drug charges.

Police said the injured detective is expected to make a full recovery.