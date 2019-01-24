× Suspect in 2017 Casino Queen armed robbery arrested in Georgia

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – One of three armed men who robbed the Casino Queen in East St. Louis in September 2017 was finally arrested near Marietta, Georgia on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 42-year-old Daryl Muhammad with armed robbery/discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The Casino Queen robbery took place September 17, 2017, just after 2:50 a.m. Prosecutors allege Muhammad and two other men entered the casino armed with rifles. Shots were fired during the robbery and an unarmed security guard was wounded.

The suspects rushed the cashier’s cage and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the registers. No one else was injured during the robbery.

US Marshals eventually located and arrested Muhammad. He remains jailed in Marietta on a $1 million bond awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

Authorities are still looking for the other two suspects in the robbery.