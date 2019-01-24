School district investigating after adult enters St. Louis elementary school, strikes students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Multiple kids were assaulted in their classroom Wednesday morning by a parent.

The incident took place at Nance Elementary in the St. Louis Public School District.

Parent Calvin Hurd said he’s upset, frustrated, and confused after his 8-year-old daughter came home from school and said she was struck by a man at school.

“She was assaulted by one of the kid’s parents,” he said. “The parent also assaulted other kids in the classroom and made comments to other students.”

Hurd said he spoke with the principal, Natasha Mitchell, and confirmed what happened.

“(The principal) told me that the parent he came through the side door in the morning, that he wanted to go to the classroom with his son to make sure he got there,” Hurd said. “That’s when everything else went to chaos.”

The man was able to talk his way past a teacher/guard at Nance.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 reached out to the school and district.

A spokeswoman for the district issued the following statement:

"SLPS is aware of an incident that took place yesterday with a parent at Nance Elementary. Per our standard policy and procedures, we have engaged with the District’s Office of Safety and Security, as well as the SLMPD, to investigate. No further information is available while an investigation is being conducted."

Hurd said he’s concerned by how easy this adult was able to get in the school.

“If you let someone get in there that easy with all the shootings going on around America, what makes it not easy for someone else to walk in?” he said.

Hurd said his daughter told him the man appeared intoxicated but the school could not confirm that. He said the school apologized but believes the man should have never been in there in the first place.

“The school said they would pursue to the fullest extent,” Hurd said. “I’m looking to press charges as well.”