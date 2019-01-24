Off-duty cop accidentally killed by officer identified as Katlyn Alix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police have identified the young St. Louis police officer who was accidentally shot and killed by another officer early Thursday morning.

Katlyn Alix, who was off-duty, was shot in the chest around 1 a.m. while in the company of two other officers and others at a home in the 700 block of Dover. Alix was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She was 24.

She is survived by her husband, mother, father, and sister.

Chief John Hayden said two on-duty male police officers showed up at one of their homes during their shift. Alix also stopped by the home Wednesday night. Police said that one of the on-duty officers was sitting in the living room of the apartment, mishandled a gun, and shot Alix in the chest.

Police recovered the gun at the apartment. The officers rushed Alix to the hospital, where she later died.

It is unclear which male officer fired the shot. Both of the on-duty officers are 29-years-old and have been with the department for nearly two years, Hayden said.

“Officer Alix was an enthusiastic and energetic young woman with a bright future ahead of her. On behalf of the Metropolitan Police Department, I extend my deepest sympathies to the Alix family during this extremely difficult time,” Chief Hayden said in a statement. “I ask the St. Louis community to keep the Alix family and the entire Metropolitan Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this tragic loss.”

The St. Louis Police Department's Force Investigation Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said the Missouri State Highway Patrol would assist her office in investigating the shooting.

The circuit attorney’s office routinely conducts investigations following officer-involved shootings in the City of St. Louis.