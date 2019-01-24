Mayors across Missouri acquire their own city-county merger proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Area mayors have come up with an alternate plan to a proposed city-county merger.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Steve Stenger both support the Better Together plan which would require a statewide vote to consolidate the city and county.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis wants instead to create a board of freeholders to come up with its own consolidation plan which would not require a statewide vote.

The City Council members on Wednesday night backed plans by the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis to counter a proposal for a statewide vote to merge St. Louis and the county.