Jefferson County deputy shoots knife-wielding suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A knife-wielding man was hospitalized Thursday after being shot by a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, authorities came upon the suspect at the Phillips 66 gas station at Route 110 and Highway 67.

The suspect came at deputies with a knife and was shot.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not disclosed.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.