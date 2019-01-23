You Paid For It: Digging into the proposed St. Louis city-county merger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Our You Paid For It investigative team is digging into the St. Louis city and county consolidation plan being pushed by the non-profit group Better Together.

The group will formally unveil its plan next week.

What's really riling municipal mayors is the plan for a statewide vote to bring about consolidation. Better Together says the consolidation requires a change in the Missouri Constitution, thereby requiring a vote statewide.

The mayors say it's not true and they're working on their own plan, which they'll unveil Thursday. They say it's unfair for voters elsewhere get to decide on this huge issue affecting the city and county.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger supports the Better Together plan. He says the only way to accomplish the goal of a city-county merger is with a statewide vote.