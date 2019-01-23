Thomas Bruce’s appearance is changing as he finds his case will go to grand jury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - Alleged Catholic store killer Thomas Bruce appeared in court Wednesday and the judge allowed a still camera so you can see his changing appearance.

His beard is growing out, giving him a different look than his previous court appearance just last month. He wore glasses and was attentive as he either stared at the judge or talked with his public defender.

Bruce faces 17 charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, and sodomy for his reported attacks on women in a suburban Catholic Supply store November 19, 2018.

A two-day manhunt led police and FBI agents to Bruce’s mobile home in Imperial, where he was arrested.

Wednesday's hearing was less than three minutes, in which it was revealed the case would go to the grand jury for review.

The judge set two court dates as well. On January 30, Bruce’s attorney will press for evidence in this case to defend his client. They also scheduled a March preliminary hearing that could get moved if the grand jury indicts.