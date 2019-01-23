× Sweethearts candy will be missing from store shelves this Valentine’s Day

BRYAN, Ohio — Hopeless romantics excited for the famous candy hearts with messages like “Be Mine” and “Kiss Me” will be heartbroken this Valentine’s Day.

Sweethearts, a Valentine’s Day tradition since they first hit the market in 1901, will be missing from store shelves this year.

“We look forward to announcing the Sweethearts relaunch for the 2020 Valentine season,” Spangler Chairman and CEO Kirk Vashaw said in a September 2018 company press release announcing the candy conglomerate had acquired the classic brand.

Spangler, who also owns famous candies like Dum-Dums lollipops and Circus Peanuts, acquired both Sweethearts and NECCO Wafers, and the equipment that makes them, after New England Confectionary Company (NECCO) declared bankruptcy and closed their Massachusetts factory in July of last year.

Before closing their doors, NECCO was the country’s oldest continuously operating candy company.

It’s always possible consumers might encounter NECCO-brand Sweethearts in stores, but they won’t be new.

But all hope is not lost for lovers of these kinds of sweets. Candy maker Brach’s sells their own version of conversation hearts for those who can’t imagine a Valentine’s without this style of candy.