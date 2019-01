Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dietician Shannon Hayes came to the studio this morning to promote her "Empowering Spaces" mother/daughter intuitive eating workshop.

The workshop hopes to foster healthy relationships with food and body images for women.

Empowering Spaces Workshop

Ages 12-17: January 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Ages 18+: February 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

7206 Big Bend Rd. Webster Groves

Visit www.hayes-nutrition.com for more information.