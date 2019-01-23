SSM Health Medical Minute: Bed-wetting solutions for parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Bed-wetting, also known as nighttime incontinence or nocturnal enuresis, is not a sign of toilet training gone bad. It is often just a developmental stage. Bed-wetting is, by far, most common in children but has also been seen in adults, especially the elderly.

Children who have never been dry at night are considered to have primary enuresis. Children who begin to wet the bed after at least six months of dry nights are considered to have secondary enuresis.

Generally, bed-wetting before age six or seven isn't a cause for concern. At this age, nighttime bladder control simply may not be established. If bed-wetting continues, treat the problem with patience and understanding. Bladder training, moisture alarms or medication may help. In general, bed-wetting is more prevalent in boys than girls.

Dr. Tim Phillips, a pediatric urologist with SLUCare and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, says the causes of bed-wetting can vary from a child who sleeps deeply and doesn’t respond to nerve signals from the bladder that tell them to wake up and urinate. For these children, he recommends the Bedwetting Alarm. For others, a small bladder may be a factor. Waterproof bedding is another recommendation.

Dr. Phillips says bed-wetting is common between the ages of 5-6 and should be resolved by the age of 7.

But for children who have more serious issues, a pediatric urologist can help diagnose the cause and recommend treatment.

No one knows for sure what causes bed-wetting, but various factors may play a role:

A small bladder

Inability to recognize a full bladder

A hormone imbalance

Stress

Urinary tract infection

Sleep apnea

Diabetes

Chronic constipation

Anatomical defect

Although bed-wetting is common with children, if you are concerned about this disorder, contact the SSM Center for Sleep Disorders and we will evaluate the circumstances, diagnose the cause and recommend treatment if needed.

To learn more about bed-wetting and treatment, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​