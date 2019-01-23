Preliminary hearing set for man accused in Catholic Supply store shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - A preliminary hearing has been set for a Thomas Bruce the man charged in the November 2018 sexual assault and murder of Jamie Schmidt.

Bruce is currently facing 17 counts including first-degree murder and multiple counts of sodomy, armed criminal action, kidnapping, burglary and tampering with evidence in the crime at the Catholic Supply store.

He is being held without bail.

Bruce's court appearance Wednesday, January 23 comes after prosecutors piled on additional sexual assault charges. That came after a 77-year-old Jefferson County woman recognized Bruce as being the man who allegedly forced his way into her house, sexually assaulted her and then got away.

Bruce's court appearance will not deal with those charges, only the charges connected to the Catholic Store attack.

In the past, Bruce remains calm, faces forward, and shows little facial expressions when inside the courtroom.