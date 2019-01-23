One step closer to payout following Rams, St. Louis PSL settlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Lawyers representing the Los Angeles Rams and St. Louisans who once owned personal seat licenses at the former Edward Jones Dome filed a joint report in US District Court Wednesday.

The report is a legal step forward as the Rams move toward paying out a settlement with the PSL owners.

In December 2018, the Rams agreed to pay $24 million to PSL owners as part of a class-action lawsuit against the franchise.

This lawsuit dates back to when the Rams were in St. Louis.

Three parties involved purchased about 46,000 personal seat licenses during the two decades the Rams were in St. Louis. That agreement ran through the end of 2024.

However, when the Rams packed their bags in 2016 and decided they were going back to California, those PSLs did not transfer with them, thus leading to three lawsuits that were later consolidated to one.

As part of Wednesday’s court filing, the Rams admit to retaining a claims administrator to handle all the payouts to the plaintiffs. The filing cannot be finalized until a formal hearing, though.

Attorney Rick Cornfeld, who represents the plaintiffs, visited Fox 2 News at 6 p.m. to discuss this latest development in the case.