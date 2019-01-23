Did you see a pool flying across sky in downtown St. Louis?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you were in downtown St. Louis Wednesday, you might have seen a swimming pool fly across the sky. A massive crane hoisted the pool into place on top of the historic International Shoe Building at Washington and 15th Street.

The massive pool will be 60 feet long, 13 feet wide, and about 4 feet deep. It was put in place ahead of the opening of the highly anticipated hotel called, "The Last Hotel St. Louis." "The Last" refers to the shoemaking devices called "lasts", which were made in that building.

It took crews about 15 minutes to hoist each of the two, 15-thousand-pound pieces into place. Once everything is finished, the manager of the hotel says it will be a treat for locals, and tourists alike. "The view from upstairs is just amazing,” says manager Jason Gifford. He adds, "it will have a 270-degree view, so you get the river, the city museum, and all the way down Washington Avenue."

The Last Hotel is set to open in the Spring of 2019. The hotel has also been named "One of the most anticipated hotel openings in 2019" by a national trade publication.