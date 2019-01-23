Budweiser releases Super Bowl commercial touting wind power

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch released one of its Super Bowl ads Wednesday, more than a week ahead of the big game.

Set to Bob Dylan’s folk hit “Blowin in the Wind,” the ad sees a dalmatian enjoying a nice breeze seated atop a Budweiser wagon pulled by the famed Clydesdales.

Last year, Budweiser pledged to brew its beer using 100 percent renewable energy. The Super Bowl LIII ad is a culmination of that promise. In addition, the company said it would donate clean electricity to Atlanta to power the city the week of Super Bowl.

This is not the first time Budweiser centered an ad around a classic folk-rock tune. In 2013, Anheuser-Busch used Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” to tell the story of a Clydesdale remembering his former trainer and caregiver.