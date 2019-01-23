Arnold food pantry feeding federal workers during shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – During the Federal Government shutdown, the Arnold Food Pantry is offering groceries to federal employees who live in the northern Jefferson County area.

Federal employees can stop by the food pantry during operating hours and pick up a week's worth of groceries for them and their family. All they need to show is proof of federal employment and residency.

Arnold Food Pantry Executive Director Ed Fitzhenry said they will provide federal employees groceries on a weekly basis until the shutdown is over. If they need to become a regular client they can also help set up those arrangements.

Pantry Hours:

M-F: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Sa, Su: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

2024 Key West Dr. Arnold

636-287- FOOD (3663)

www.WeFeedtheHungry.org