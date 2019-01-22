× The top 5 safest Missouri cities are in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where are the safest cities in Missouri? The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released their annual list for the state of towns with the least amount of violent and non-violent crimes per population. The top five safest cities are all in St. Louis County.

NCHSS says that Missouri has a property crime rate that is nearly 20% lower than the national average and is the 36th safest state. The violent crime rate for the state is just above the national average.

The study was conducted by examining data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting tool and comparing it with their internal research. The NCHSS says they discarded two segments from the study: cities with a population under 10,000, and cities that failed to submit complete crime reports to the FBI.

The NCHSS is a national trade association made of security companies. Check out their website Alarms.org for home safety and security guides, as well as related research, articles, and reports.

The NCHSS says the top five safest areas in Missouri are: