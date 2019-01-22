× Reports of drone disrupt flights at Newark Airport

Flights in and out of New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport were disrupted Tuesday night after reports of a drone flying near Teterboro Airport.

Initially, the Federal Aviation Administration said there were reports of two drones. Later, they said there were two reports of one drone. The reports came from the flight crew of a Southwest flight and of a United flight.

FAA spokesman Greg Martin told CNN that the agency stopped flights at the airport after the initial report over the smaller regional airport some 15 miles away. Both airports serve the greater metro New York City area.

The drone was reportedly flying at 3,500 feet and has since cleared the airspace over the airport, Martin said.

Flights have since resumed, the FAA and the airport said.

The incident is reminiscent of similar stoppages at airports in the UK, when drone sightings at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports brought air traffic to a standstill.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates both Newark Liberty International and Teterboro airports, did not immediately comment on the matter.

By Evan Simko-Bednarski, CNN