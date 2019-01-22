× Officers make arrest following road rage incident, pursuit

ELLISVILLE, Mo. – A 28-year-old Fenton man was arrested Tuesday after ramming another vehicle following an accident and then fleeing the scene.

According to a spokesperson for the Manchester Police Department, a two-vehicle accident occurred at 12 p.m. in the 15600 block of Manchester Road. A man in a white Ford pickup got out of his vehicle and got into an argument with the driver of the car. The man got back into his pickup, rammed the other vehicle twice, and drove away.

The man collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Manchester and Sulphur Springs.

An officer witnessed the second accident and attempted to take the driver of the pickup into custody. The suspect drove away, striking the police vehicle in the process.

The suspect led police on a chase from Manchester to southbound Highway 141, weaving in and out of traffic.

Police said the suspect lost control of the pickup and struck the retaining wall at the intersection of Briarhurst and Highway 141.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot but officers quickly took him into custody. Police said the man was combative and appeared intoxicated. He was ultimately brought to a hospital for examination.

No one was injured during any of the collisions.

The suspect hasn’t been charged yet.