Jury finds Foristell woman not guilty of murder of estranged husband

FORISTELL, Mo. - Ashley Hunter of Foristell has been found not guilty in the murder of her husband.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, a Warren County jury found her not guilty of shooting her husband at their home in 2015.

She claimed the shooting was in self-defense after he physically attacked her during an argument.

Police say, Ashley Hunter, 27, called 911 on January 15th and told dispatchers that she shot her husband during a fight. An investigation revealed evidence that led to the charges.

Police found Nicholas Hunter’s body with seven gunshot wounds to his chest.

An investigation of the scene, an autopsy of Nicholas Hunter by the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office and a medical examination of Ashley Hunter provided evidence. Police say the evidence contradicted statements by Ashley Hunter.

She was charged with 1st-degree murder with a $1 million dollar cash only bond.

Foristell is located about 45 miles west of St. Louis.