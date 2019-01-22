× Grab our apps to watch KPLR 11 on Roku, AppleTV, and more devices

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Did you cut the cord? Do you watch television through a smart TV or internet connected device? Well, now you can watch FOX 2 News through our new apps.

Watch FOX 2 news on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Just search for KPLR 11 in your app store to start watching.

You can see clips from our newscasts, local sports highlights, interviews with celebrities and local newsmakers.

Direct links to our apps are posted here: