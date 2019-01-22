× Festus man shoots, kills son after attack on mother

FESTUS, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is considering possible charges over a domestic dispute involving a Festus family.

According to a spokesperson for the Festus Police Department, officers were called the 100 block of Olive Street just after 3:40 a.m. on Monday.

Police learned that a man had been drinking, got into an argument with his mother, and began to choke her. The man’s father struck his son with the butt of a handgun to get him to stop.

The son threw his father across the room and came to attack him, at which point the father opened fire and struck his son.

Police said the son died as a result. It’s not clear if he was pronounced dead at the scene or taken to a hospital.