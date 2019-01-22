× Chick-fil-A opening two new franchises in Florissant, Bridgeton

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pair of Chick-fil-A franchises will open in Florissant and Bridgeton at the end of the month, creating 220 new jobs as a result.

These new franchise openings come almost 40 years after Chick-fil-A opened its first metro-St. Louis location inside Jamestown Mall in 1980.

Both franchise operators will also participate in a long-standing Chick-fil-A tradition: The First 100 party, which rewards 100 adults with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Registration for the First 100 contest begins in each of the new restaurants’ parking lots at 6 a.m. on January 30. The Bridgeton restaurant is located at 12450 St. Charles Rock Road. The Florissant franchise is located at 3159 N. Highway 67.

Both stores open to the public on January 31.

Complete rules for the First 100 giveaway can be found at TheChickenWire.com.