Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

C3 Fitness: Shoulder workout

Posted 1:24 pm, January 22, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Lifting weight burns more fat than cardio. Personal trainer and fitness expert Cason, the founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon and has meteorologist John Fuller demonstrate a few weightlifting exercises that target the shoulders.