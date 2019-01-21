× St. Louis County police vehicle hit while working accident

SOUT ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County police officer was injured Monday morning when his patrol vehicle was struck while working a traffic accident.

According to authorities, the officer responded to the scene at the intersection of 55 northbound at Butler Hill when his patrol car was struck after a vehicle spun out.

The officer suffered non-life threating injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where the two other vehicles were heavily damaged.