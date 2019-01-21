× Semi truck fire closes eastbound I-70 near Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A semi-truck accident on eastbound I-70 at Wentzville Parkway closed the highway for several hours Monday morning.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the accident. There were several fire trucks on the scene.

The extent of injuries in this accident is not known at this time.

Both lanes are now open but traffic is backed up in the area. According to MoDOT the stretch of the highway Eastbound will shut down again at 1:00 p.m. to remove the tractor trailer from the shoulder.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic