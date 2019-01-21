ST. LOUIS – Food stamps were issued early because of the government shutdown. For millions of Americans, the move is a big change. Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports on what one discount grocer is doing to help families in the St. Louis area adjust.
Grocers work to assist St. Louisans affected by government shutdown
-
The Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse impacted by partial government shutdown
-
TSA agents in St. Louis working without pay, while furloughed workers protest shut down
-
Local organizations come together to assist furloughed federal employees
-
National Weather Service tracking approaching winter storm, despite government shutdown
-
Southbound I-55 shutdown for person struck in south St. Louis
-
-
Activists mark MLK Day marching from Old Courthouse to interfaith service at Leonard Baptist Church
-
Demetrious Johnson Foundation supports furloughed federal workers with free gas
-
White House says tax refunds will be paid despite shutdown
-
Jon Bon Jovi offering free meals to federal workers during government shutdown
-
Near-capacity toilets force Joshua Tree campgrounds to close amid government shutdown
-
-
N.C. school district drops lunches to ‘minimum level’ to conserve food during government shutdown
-
House Democrats vote to reopen government; reject Trump’s demand for wall funding
-
Smithsonian museums, National Zoo close doors due to shutdown