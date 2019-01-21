× Fatal accident shuts down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Lake St. Louis

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One person is dead after a car crashed on EB I-70 near Lake St. Louis Blvd.

According to The Missouri Department of Transportation, a pedestrian was struck just before 5:20 a.m. near Highway A.

We are told all lanes of the interstate were closed.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is on the scene gathering more information.

Police are diverting traffic off EB 70 at Highway A, and back on at Lake St. Louis Blvd.

Stay with FOX2now for more details as they come into our newsroom.

Missouri Highway Patrol is confirming for me this is a fatal accident on EB 70 at Lake St Louis Blvd @fox2now #stltraffic — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) January 21, 2019

Motorists are confirming for us that police are diverting traffic off EB 70 at highway A past the hospital and back on at Lake St Louis Blvd. @fox2now #stltraffic #stcharlescounty — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) January 21, 2019