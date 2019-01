Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Director of the Children's Educational Alliance of Missouri Peter Franzen drops by the studio to let families know how they can get involved with National School Choice Week in Missouri.

Student Showcase and Rally at the Capitol Rotunda 

Jefferson City

January 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Call (314) 561-8644 or visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com for more information.