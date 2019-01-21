Child gets special birthday surprise with fire truck ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. – Monday marked a birthday that one north St. Louis County child won’t soon forget.

A birthday is always an exciting day. But even more so when a fire truck shows up at your front door.

“I had called the fire station because every time he sees them he yells, 'fire truck!'” said Tiara Stewart, Elijah Robinson’s mother.

According to Stewart, her son was diagnosed with autism and a speech delay. She said “fire truck” were the first words he learned.

“She called and requested that her son come up and look at one of our fire trucks,” said firefighter Tony Miller, Riverview Fire Protection District.

But the Riverview Fire Protection District, which covers the cities of Jennings, Bellefontaine Acres, Moline Acres, Riverview Gardens, and part of Flordell Hills, instead brought the fire truck to Elijah.

“Well, because we love helping the community. Little acts of kindness can change somebody else’s life,” Miller said. “We try to portray that when we’re out on duty in the community.”

And after learning the ropes from real firefighters, it was a birthday surprise that made the day of all involved.

“That’s the kind of reactions we shoot for right there. Every time we get a reaction out of a child like that it’s worth it,” Miller said.