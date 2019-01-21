× Ballpark Village hosting career fair later this month

ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village is looking to hire more than 100 people ahead of the 2019 Major League Baseball season and will host a job fair next week to help fill those positions.

The career fair is scheduled for Wednesday, January 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Ballpark Village, located at 601 Clark Avenue.

The Budweiser Brew House, FOX Sports Midwest Live!, PBR St. Louis, and Shark Bar will be participating in the job fair.

Attendees are encouraged to wear business casual attire and bring either a state ID or driver’s license and their resume. Parking will be validated at the Ballpark Village parking lot.

You can find more information about specific job openings at STLBallparkVillage.com/careers or by speaking to Ballpark Village representative at 314-797-7530.