Man killed, second man wounded in shooting at Orland Square Mall

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed and a second man wounded in a shooting at a mall in Orland Park Monday.

Police responded to the Orland Square Mall Monday around 6:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired near the food court.

Police said a man with a gun, who they describe as black, 6 feet 1 inch, wearing dark clothing and blue jeans, fired shots and the 19-year-old was struck. Police said that 19-year-old is believed to be the intended target and knew the man with the gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said a second man, believed to be 19 or 20, was grazed in the leg and self-transported to the hospital. Police believe this man did not know either the 19-year-old or the man with the gun.

Shots fired Orland Square shopping mall in Orland Park. Police on the scene. Heard multiple gunshots around 6:40 pm and spotted mall customers running on the lower level. More to come. pic.twitter.com/fzZzi9N6jx — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 22, 2019

At 8 p.m. police said they had performed a search of the mall and believed the shooter had left the building. The mall was then evacuated and police searched stores again.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident.

The mall is located at 288 Orland Square Dr in Orland Park.

First video from inside Orland Square Mall as police respond to reported shooting. Witness tells me she saw paramedics performing CPR on 1 person. (h/t @tahmanbradley ) @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/nugVoOesvK — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) January 22, 2019

WGN’s Tahman Bradley was inside the mall and heard multiple shots fired and saw shoppers running. He said a customer reported seeing police inside the mall.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

Police continue to investigate and said security camera footage should aid in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.