You Paid For It: Aldermen vote not to give public a say in Lambert privatization

ST. LOUIS - A big vote came this week on whether to give voters a say on privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The issue is being studied now by an army of consultant on whether it's a good idea to let a private firm run Lambert.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer introduced legislation that would have required a public vote for privatization to happen.

But aldermen sitting on the Transportation and Commerce Committee turned it down on a vote of 3 to 2.

Alderwoman Spencer says she's disappointed in the vote and vows to try again.

One of those who voted no, Alderwoman Marlene Davis says there's not enough information to give to voters, so they can make an informed decision.