× Over 600 accidents across Missouri: MSHP reports

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that as of 8 a.m. Sunday, they’ve received 1,784 calls for service. They also said there have been 660 stranded motorists, 304 crashes, 45 injuries and 4 fatalities, 2 of which are believed to be weather-related.

They are asking that everyone uses extreme caution today and check road conditions before you travel, at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.