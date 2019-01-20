Demetrious Johnson Foundation supports furloughed federal workers with free gas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Furloughed federal workers in St. Louis feeling the impact of the shutdown were able to pump gas for free in north city Sunday.

It was made possible through the Demetrious Johnson Foundation and Crown Foodmart.

The former football player, along with some notable elected city officials, pumped gas for about 50 families at the BP Gas Station on Martin Luther King Drive.

One federal worker says, her car has been running on just a quarter tank of gas.

The woman says she`s been looking after her sick mother who needs to be driven to daily doctor`s appointments.