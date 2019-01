× 1 killed in accident on I-270 in West County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Sunday afternoon around 3:30 pm near Manchester Road and I-270. The accident involved three vehicles. Workers and emergency crews cleared the scene just before 6 pm.

It’s not known if any additional injuries occurred in the accident.

Weather may have played a role in the accident.