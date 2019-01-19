Latest winter storm makes travel on I-55 an I-64 icy and dangerous

The latest winter storm to hit the Bi-State area has caused some traffic problems on outlying interstates in Illinois and Missouri. Travelers on I-64 near Okawille IL in Washington County faced high winds, blowing snow, ice covered roads and falling temperatures Saturday afternoon.
The Illinois State Police for District 13 told Fox 2 they were responding to numerous accidents, and vehicles sliding off roads. Other ISP Districts in southern Illinois are reporting ice cover roads, while closer to St. Louis ISP report two commercial vehicles were involved in crashes on I-70 due to high winds.
An IDOT in a tweet on Twitter says driving conditions are extremely difficult and dangerous.
A Fox 2 crew experience high winds and extremely icy roads close to Nashville IL, where a number of accidents had occurred Saturday evening.
In Missouri, MoDOT is still advising motorist to stay off roads in southern and southeast Missouri. Conditions are the same as in Illinois with blowing snow, high winds, and icy roads. Numerous accidents occurred on I-55 near Ste. Genevieve. One accident involved 15 vehicles and closed I-55 for several hours as authorities worked to clear cars, and jack-knifed semis.
As of 8 pm, Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported: 1,608 calls for service, 575 stranded motorists, 285 crashes, 43 injuries, and 2 fatalities.