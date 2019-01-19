Despite a cold winter blast, people get out to enjoy events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The cold and the wind isn’t stopping some for St. Louisians from getting outside.

The wind may be howling but so is the laughter among good friends who are checking our several outdoor events in spite of the cold.

“The ice carnival is a lot of fun and there are a lot of ice sculptures. It’s a fun bar crawl just to bounce around the neighborhood and just enjoy the loop,” says patron Andy Lowes.

This winter weather is certainly a good thing when it comes to ice sculptures. 50 unique creations line the street including a dragon, penguin, shark, a horse and of course you can’t forget the ice slide.

“I saw the slide. I did not take a ride, but I saw people bite it and I didn’t want to do that either. I was like I feel like I’m gonna fall and that’s going to hurt so I’m too old for that,” jokes Lowes.

Over in Maplewood, many enjoyed Cabin Fever at Schlafly. It was outside so organizers had tents and fire pits set up.

“Chilly and very chilly. I have four layers on plus the windproof layer on and hot toes,” says patron Andy Clarke.

Cabin Fever was supposed to be held last weekend, but it was canceled because of the snow. It was re-scheduled for this weekend, and many decided to come out and brave the bitter temps