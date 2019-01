× Blues Place Forward Zach Sanford On Injured Reserve

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that the Blues have placed forward Zach Sanford on injured reserve (IR) with an upper-body injury.

Sanford, 24 years old, has dressed in 30 games for the Blues this season, recording 11 points (five goals, six assists) and 17 penalty minutes.