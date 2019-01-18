Guitar exhibit comes to the St. Louis Science Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World is a new exhibit opening at the Science Center on January 19th.

The exhibition from the National GUITAR Museum explores the instrument’s evolution and history, the science of creating sound with wood and steel and the impact the guitar has had on culture.

The nearly 100 artifacts trace the guitar’s evolution and the way cultures and musicians drastically changes the shape and sound of the instrument over time.

The exhibit is at the Science Center through April 14th.

It is a paid experience. The ticket prices are:

Adults (ages 13-59): $10.95

Seniors (ages 60+): $7.95

Children (ages 5-12): $7.95

Children 4 and Under: Free

Members: $5.00

Visit their website at www.slsc.org for more information.