Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing St. Louis man

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 42-year-old St. Louis man.

Richard Daniel Dean was last seen leaving his home in the 12000 block of Perida Court just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, January 17.

He could be driving a black 1998 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri license plate number 9CZ462.

Dean is described as a white male, 6ft tall, weighing 220 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He is going through a divorce and has been sending his wife suicidal text messages, police say.

Anyone seeing Dean or his vehicle should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225.