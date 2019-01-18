Cardinals Care celebrates 23rd annual Winter Warm-Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The 23rd annual Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up kicks off Saturday at the Hyatt Regency in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis fans will get a chance to meet their favorite Cardinals all weekend when more than 60 players, coaches, and alumni gather for the event.

Activities throughout the weekend include alumni autograph sessions, live and silent auctions, live Q&A sessions and games and entertainment in the free kids room. Fans can also stock up on Cardinals memorabilia and gear throughout the event.

All the proceeds from the weekend will support the Cardinals Care charitable fund.

Throughout the weekend, 10 $10,000 scholarships will be awarded to graduates of the Redbird Rookie Program—a co-ed youth program that offers free equipment, uniforms, and off-field support to children in St. Louis. Funds raised during the Winter Warm-Up and other Cardinals Care events help to support the scholarship program.

"This is our third time to visit and you see a lot of guys and gals who enjoy baseball," said longtime Cardinals fan David Kellums.