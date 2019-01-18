Another round of winter weather rolls into St. Louis this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We're in for some more snowy weather this weekend. There is a Winter Storm Warning for Pike County, Missouri late today through Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the rest of the viewing area, including metropolitan St. Louis for late tonight and Saturday.

Meteorologist Chris Higgins says the rain will start rolling in tonight around midnight. It will then mix with and change to snow Saturday morning. The first to changeover will be north/west of St. Louis a little before sunrise with the rain/snow line making slow but steady progress southeast through the morning.

Snow is expected to fall over the entire St. Louis by midday with snow continuing until late in the afternoon. The snow will be accompanied by falling temperatures and gusty winds.

Several inches of snow remain possible with an average of about 3” - a little less in some spots, a little more in others. The snow that falls will be whipped about by gusty winds as temperatures fall into the 20's.

Grab our app here for info on the go: Android - Apple

See the current weather radar here.