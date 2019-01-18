× 64-year-old O’Fallon, Mo. man dead after officer-involved shooting

O’FALLON, Mo. – A 64-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning after pointing a gun at an O’Fallon police officer.

According to Officer Diana Damke, a spokeswoman for the O’Fallon Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1000 Block of Mission Hills Drive at around 11:45 a.m.

Damke said an officer went to conduct a mental health check for 64-year-old Dale Weich. The officer was accompanied by a mental health professional.

Weich pulled a gun on the officer and the officer shot the 64-year-old. Weich was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident.