Union Station being converted into new aquarium

ST. LOUIS – The transformation of Union Station continues as the city converts this 19th-century railway hub from a shopping mall into an aquatic attraction.

On Thursday morning, local media got a chance to view the progress on the new St. Louis Aquarium and changes to this grand old piece of city history.

Construction began in November 2017. The aquarium is slated to open in late 2019.

The $187 million family entertainment facility will have more than 1 million gallons of water and feature more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.

In addition, three new restaurants will open this summer at Union Station before the opening of the aquarium. The restaurants are The St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain, The Train Shed, and The 1984 Café.

Patrick Clark reports.

