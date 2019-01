× Man found dead after north St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS – One man was found dead inside a residence that caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred inside a vacant two-story brick residence in the 5900 block of Wabada Avenue.

The man was found dead in a first-floor bedroom of the structure.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The home had been vacant for about two years.

