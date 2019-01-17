Martin Luther King III key notes Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis MLK tribute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Big names in the St. Louis region will be making their way to St. Louis University campus to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

The event will take place on Thursday, January 17 at the Busch Student Center and begins with breakfast at 8:00 a.m.

Dr. King's son Martin Luther King III will serve as the events keynote speaker.

Several community leaders will also be honored including community activist Kayla Reed with the community service award and SLU’s associate vice president and dean of students Dr. Mona Hicks who will be receiving the Humanitarian Award.

During the event, AT&T Missouri President will be making an announcement as the company plans to contribute $100,000 to the Urban League’s Save Our Sons program.

That training initiative assists economically disadvantaged men in Ferguson and surrounding North County area with career skills and employment opportunities. With AT&T latest contribution that would make $700,000 total support over the past four years.

On Monday, Save our Sons and Better Family life will be opening an outreach center and its location is going right to those who need it most. It will be inside of Chief John Hayden’s Rectangle Zone – which he identified as the most troubled area in St. Louis.