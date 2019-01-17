× Man arrested for Calverton Park murder charged in second killing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man suspected in a Calverton Park murder was charged Thursday in connection with an earlier homicide in that municipality.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Jeffrey Tod was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Deandre Moore.

Moore was found shot to death inside his Honda Accord on December 10, 2018. The vehicle was located at the corner of New Florissant Road and Barto Drive, near McCluer High School.

Investigators identified Tod as their suspect in that shooting.

Tod had been previously arrested for the murder of Kenneth Linzie, whose body was found January 13, 2019, in a garage behind a residence on Williams Boulevard.