Fire crews battle 2-Alarm warehouse fire in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Extra firefighters were called Thursday morning to help fight a warehouse fire just west of downtown St. Louis.
The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard near Jefferson Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.
Fast-moving flames tore through both floors of a two-story building which is believed to be vacant.
There is no word of any injuries at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
2600blk of Washington – Two story commercial warehouse; smoke showing. One line deployed. #STLCity https://t.co/FvlEHSz5KH—
St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 17, 2019