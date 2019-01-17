× Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing St. Charles man

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles City Police Department has issued a missing person advisory for a missing 63-year-old St. Charles man.

Michael Wayne Waters was last seen at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 15 at his home in the 900 block of Broadmoor Ln, St. Charles, MO.

According to authorities Waters left his phone, car keys and a note saying goodbye to his family.

Family members said he has made suicidal comments over the last year. He is believed to be suffering from depression.

Waters is described as a white male standing at 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 200 lbs with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black vest, jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone seeing Waters or anyone having any information related to his disappearance should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Charles City Police Department at 636-949-3300